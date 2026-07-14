Zelenskyy: participation of Ukrainian military in Bastille Day parade is recognition of strength of AFU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the participation of Ukrainian servicemen in the military parade in France on the occasion of Bastille Day is a recognition of the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It is an honor for us that Emmanuel invited our military. This is truly a recognition of the strength of Ukraine, the strength of our Armed Forces. We thank our warriors. We thank our partners," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the press service.

As is known, on Tuesday, the President of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in a military parade in Paris, which this year was dedicated to the theme "Strategic Awakening of Europe" in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

During the parade, two pilots of the Air Force of the AFU, as part of Franco-Ukrainian crews, performed a flyover on Mirage 2000B fighter jets. Also marching down the Champs-Élysées were servicemen from France and 35 countries of the Coalition of the Willing, among whom were 20 servicemen of the honor guard battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Bastille Day is a national holiday of France, celebrated annually on July 14.