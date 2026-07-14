Zelenskyy: New European anti-missile defense system may appear as early as 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine, together with European partners, is working on creating a new anti-missile defense system, which, if trials are successful, could be ready as early as 2026.

"It is like Lego, anti-missile Lego. If our trials are successful, this new system will appear as early as 2026. This will be wonderful and very useful," he said in an interview with BFMTV.

"It is true that Russia has very powerful ballistic missiles and that it has or will soon have the capability to launch them to a distance of 5,000 kilometers. It is only a matter of time," the president remarked.

According to him, Ukraine is already working on new anti-missile systems and air defense systems.

"We do not talk much about it because we are currently conducting their trials, but the priority is self-defense," the president noted.

He emphasized that Russia already has missiles capable of hitting any European city, which is why Europe needs to create its own anti-missile defense system.

"It will be cheaper than Patriot, and it should be similar to them," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the project will be entirely European. France, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Norway, and other countries are already involved in the cooperation.

The president also stressed that cooperation among European states is essential to create a joint air shield.

"If we want a secure Europe with a very strong air shield – not just for someone alone, but for everyone – then someone has to pay, someone has to produce, and someone has to sell," Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom announced on Monday, July 13, the creation of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Defense Coalition.