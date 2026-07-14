Zelenskyy: Putin may resort to war escalation if he fails to win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Vladimir Putin does not achieve his goals in the war against Ukraine, he may resort to escalating the war.

"If Vladimir Putin does not achieve victory, he will become very dangerous, and not only for us. He will try to occupy another place, other people, and again kill, kill people," Zelenskyy said in an interview with BFMTV.

According to the president, Russia could also try to drag more countries into the war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire is needed not only by Ukraine but also by Russia itself.

"This is a chance for the world, and before that, for his own nation, for all those families who lost their soldiers, their sons, their daughters. It is up to him to think about all these people, not me," the president noted.