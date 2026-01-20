Interfax-Ukraine
09:29 20.01.2026

IAEA reports reconnection of backup line to ZNPP

IAEA reports reconnection of backup line to ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the reconnection of the Ferosplavna-1 backup line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 back up line was reconnected to Ukraine’s ZNPP at 19:17 local time today after successful repair work was carried out by Ukrainian technicians under an IAEA-brokered ceasefire,” the message posted on X reads.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said reconnecting the line, damaged since January 2, was a critical step for nuclear safety.

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency has secured agreement between Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire to repair the backup power line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

 

