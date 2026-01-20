Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:11 20.01.2026

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss prospects for cooperation

1 min read
The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Naftogaz of Ukraine Group discussed prospects for expanding cooperation on Tuesday, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said on social network X.

"Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, I met with Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz Group. During our discussions, we reaffirmed our commitment to fostering collaboration and exploring new opportunities for cooperation," Najaf wrote.

As reported earlier, in July 2025 Naftogaz of Ukraine signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a company within the SOCAR group, to purchase a small volume of Azerbaijani natural gas. A test shipment was carried out via the Trans-Balkan route along the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor, after which the parties discussed the possibility of concluding a long-term agreement.

Tags: #socar #azerbaijan #negotiations #naftogaz

