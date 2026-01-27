Another 22 projects approved for financing under Phase III of Ukraine Recovery Program – ministry

Photo: Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

Another 22 projects in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions have been approved for financing under Phase III of the Ukraine Recovery Program (Tranche B), the press service of the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories (reported).

"We continue to review projects that will be financed with the support of the European Investment Bank. It is essential for us that these funds go toward solutions that deliver the greatest impact for people. Frontline territories are a priority," Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Riabikin was quoted as saying in the press release.

According to the statement, 11 projects in Mykolaiv region were recommended for implementation, including the reconstruction of boiler houses in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk, a sewage pumping station in the Buh community, a medical facility in Mykolaiv, and the repair of a lyceum in the Shevchenkove community. In addition, projects were selected to build shelters and protective structures in the Syniukhin Brid and Myhiia communities, at a medical facility in the Kazanka community, at the Mykolaiv children's hospital, and others.

Another 11 projects were approved in Odesa region, including the reconstruction of a medical facility in Odesa, a sewage pumping station in the Chornomorsk community and part of wastewater treatment facilities in the Tairovo community, construction of external water supply networks in the Usatove community and water pipelines in two villages of the Kuialnyk community, repairs to a heating system in an educational institution in the Serhiivka community, and the establishment of a rehabilitation center in the Bolhrad community, among others.

The ministry said that communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions have currently proposed a total of 223 projects with combined financing requests of UAH 9.4 billion.

Project financing is being carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Program III (Tranche B), which is being implemented by the Government of Ukraine jointly with the European Investment Bank. The total amount of the agreement is EUR 100 million.