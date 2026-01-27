Enemy advances on Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy is advancing on the outskirts and in the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Soledarsky urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, reported the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy is advancing in Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Recently, many fixations of Katsap infantry have been detected in the settlement and its surroundings, which further confirms the information about the occupation of the village and the overall activation of the enemy in this area. We are currently checking information about the presence and occupation of the neighboring settlement of Minkivka," the message on the project's Telegram channel says.

At the same time, the "East" group of troops denied information that the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk region, is under enemy control.

"The other day, some Ukrainian information resources spread false information that the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region is allegedly under the full control of the enemy. We inform you that this information is not true. Ukrainian troops continue to be in the area of the settlement, holding the occupied positions," the group of troops reported on its Facebook page.

The message states that servicemen of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrohsky "are repelling enemy attacks and destroying its manpower, despite significant pressure from the occupation forces."

"The situation remains complex and dynamic, but statements about the complete occupation of the settlement are premature and incorrect. We call on media representatives and administrators of information resources to check the sources of information and use only official messages," the military stressed.

The DeepState project noted that they are aware of the refutation of the information.

"We have seen the refutation, we know it. For us, such a situation is not news," DeepState said.