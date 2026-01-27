Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:40 27.01.2026

Court of Appeal keeps MP Dubinsky in custody, revokes bail

1 min read
Kyiv Court of Appeal left the suspect in treason, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, in custody, the possibility of bail was revoked.

"Kyiv Court of Appeal satisfied the appeal of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and revoked the decision of the court of first instance in determining an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The agency's statement did not specify the name of the suspect, as Interfax-Ukraine was told by law enforcement agencies, it refers to Dubinsky.

According to the prosecutor's office, the appellate court agreed with the prosecution's arguments about the existence of risks provided for by criminal procedural legislation, in particular the possibility of influencing witnesses, obstructing criminal proceedings and evading justice.

"The preventive measure in the form of detention for the MP suspected of treason was left without the alternative of posting bail," the PGO said.

As reported with reference to the media, on January 15, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court set a bail of UAH 33 million as a possible preventive measure for MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who has been in custody since November 2023.

Tags: #court #dubinsky

