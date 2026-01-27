Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:25 27.01.2026

It is impossible to talk about security in Europe without guaranteeing security in Ukraine - Zhovka

2 min read
It is impossible to talk about security in Europe without guaranteeing security in Ukraine - Zhovka
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with the Norwegian delegation: State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Torgeir Larsen and State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Frede Hermansen.

"The key topic of the meeting was energy support. Zhovkva noted Norway's contribution to Ukraine's energy sustainability: a grant of almost $400 million for gas imports in 2025 and the continuation of grant assistance this month. In January, Norway allocated $100 million for the repair of energy equipment and $100 million for gas imports," the press service of the Office of the President reports.

The parties also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. Zhovkva noted the participation of Norway and personally Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in this process.

"Norway is one of our key partners. We are grateful to your country for its role in the Coalition of the Willing, for joining the Paris Declaration. Due to geographical realities, you understand us like no one else: it is impossible to talk about security in Europe without guaranteeing security in Ukraine," he stressed.

Particular attention was paid to the further development of the PURL initiative, which ensures the purchase of missiles for Patriot air defense systems and saves lives. Norway made the largest contribution - $840 million. Ukraine expects to maintain the same amount of funding this year.

Ukraine and Norway also agreed to intensify cooperation in joint defense projects, in particular in the production of drones, to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Tags: #zhovkva

MORE ABOUT

11:26 16.12.2025
Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

10:59 16.12.2025
Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

10:12 15.10.2025
Ukraine, France coordinate ahead of European Council meeting

Ukraine, France coordinate ahead of European Council meeting

13:59 28.08.2025
Ukraine sends invites for 5th Crimea Platform leaders summit

Ukraine sends invites for 5th Crimea Platform leaders summit

12:55 28.08.2025
Attack on Kyiv Putin's response to intl peace efforts, world must react – Zhovka

Attack on Kyiv Putin's response to intl peace efforts, world must react – Zhovka

10:42 22.08.2025
Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's European integration with ambassadors of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's European integration with ambassadors of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

13:18 04.06.2025
Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's current military needs with EU delegation

Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's current military needs with EU delegation

14:54 26.03.2025
Ukraine conveys to US side its understanding of categories of infrastructure facilities falling under ceasefire regime – Zhovkva

Ukraine conveys to US side its understanding of categories of infrastructure facilities falling under ceasefire regime – Zhovkva

16:13 06.02.2025
Ukraine ready for consultations with European Commission on tariff liberalization - Zhovkva at meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade

Ukraine ready for consultations with European Commission on tariff liberalization - Zhovkva at meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade

11:45 24.01.2025
For Ukraine, OECD membership no less important than EU, NATO one – Zhovkva

For Ukraine, OECD membership no less important than EU, NATO one – Zhovkva

HOT NEWS

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

Body of third person found dead in Odesa – official

Zelenskyy: As of morning, 926 buildings in several districts on Kyiv’s left bank still without heating

LATEST

Ukraine ready to consider Moldova's appeal for contribution to its security – Sybiha

Ukrainian parliament may adopt 2 bills on ACAA with EU in Feb – Dpty PM

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

Batkivschyna Dpty Chair: Security guarantees from USA, EU to open chance for peace

Invaders occupy Orikhovo-Vasylivka near Soledar, advance 10 sq km per day – DeepState

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

AD
AD