It is impossible to talk about security in Europe without guaranteeing security in Ukraine - Zhovka

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with the Norwegian delegation: State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Torgeir Larsen and State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Frede Hermansen.

"The key topic of the meeting was energy support. Zhovkva noted Norway's contribution to Ukraine's energy sustainability: a grant of almost $400 million for gas imports in 2025 and the continuation of grant assistance this month. In January, Norway allocated $100 million for the repair of energy equipment and $100 million for gas imports," the press service of the Office of the President reports.

The parties also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. Zhovkva noted the participation of Norway and personally Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in this process.

"Norway is one of our key partners. We are grateful to your country for its role in the Coalition of the Willing, for joining the Paris Declaration. Due to geographical realities, you understand us like no one else: it is impossible to talk about security in Europe without guaranteeing security in Ukraine," he stressed.

Particular attention was paid to the further development of the PURL initiative, which ensures the purchase of missiles for Patriot air defense systems and saves lives. Norway made the largest contribution - $840 million. Ukraine expects to maintain the same amount of funding this year.

Ukraine and Norway also agreed to intensify cooperation in joint defense projects, in particular in the production of drones, to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and all of Europe.