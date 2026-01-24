Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:22 24.01.2026

France does not participate in PURL initiative, but helps Ukraine in other areas – minister-delegate

1 min read

Minister-delegate under the Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France Alice Rufo confirmed that Paris does not participate in the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine PURL, but the French side helps in other areas.

"No, we are not participating in PURL. But we are assisting in other areas," she said at a briefing Friday in Kyiv.

Rufo said France, together with other European partners, supports the initiative and called for the development of systems directly within the EU.

"We want everyone to remember that at some point we will have to make decisions on our own and, essentially, develop European systems. So we are preparing for the next steps," she added.

Alice Rufo arrived in Kyiv Friday morning. The deputy minister of the armed forces laid a wreath to honor fallen Ukrainian defenders and paid respects at the Wall of Memory.

