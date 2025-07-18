Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 18.07.2025

Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

2 min read
Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

In Ukraine, in the first half of 2025, 249,000 deaths were registered, which is 2.9 times higher than the number of registered births - 86,800, according to the report on state registration of civil status acts of the Ministry of Justice.

Compared to the first half of 2024, the number of births decreased by 860, or 1.0%, while the number of deaths - by 1,970, or 0.8%.

Changes in relation to the second half of 2024 are slightly worse: the number of registered births decreased by 2.5%, while the number of deaths increased by 2.0%.

As for the ratio of the number of registered deaths to the number of births by region, it is the worst in Kherson and Donetsk regions - 12.2 and 10.3 times, respectively, compared to 11 and 8.5 times in 2024.

It is significantly worse than the average in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions - 5 times each, Sumy - 4.9, Chernihiv - 4.8 times.

This indicator is also higher than the average in Dnipropetrovsk region - 4.1, Cherkasy and Poltava - 4 each, Mykolaiv - 3.7, Kirovohrad - 3.6.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the best ratio of births to deaths is in Rivne region – 1.6 times, Volyn region – 1.7 times, Zakarpattia region and Kyiv – 1.8 times each, Lviv region – 1.9, Chernivtsi region – 2.1 and Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2.2 times.

According to statistics, the number of marriages in Ukraine in the first half of this year decreased by 5.7% compared to the same period last year – to 72,770 , while the number of dissolved marriages fell by 18.5% – to 12,690, including by court decision – by 13.7%, to 500.

Tags: #statistics #deaths #births

MORE ABOUT

16:31 10.06.2025
Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

20:40 06.06.2025
Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

12:11 05.06.2025
Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

11:43 05.06.2025
Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

18:46 20.05.2025
Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

20:31 09.05.2025
Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

20:41 27.03.2025
Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

20:40 18.03.2025
Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

19:46 17.03.2025
Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

20:49 03.03.2025
In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

HOT NEWS

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

LATEST

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

Zelenskyy orders Shmyhal to speed up drone contracting and delivery, especially interceptors and deep-strike variants

Over $35 million in assets of former MP Makeyenko arrested and transferred to ARMA

Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

DTEK gas production losses from Russian strikes in spring amount to approximately EUR 30 mln – CEO

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

AD
AD