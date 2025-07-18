Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

In Ukraine, in the first half of 2025, 249,000 deaths were registered, which is 2.9 times higher than the number of registered births - 86,800, according to the report on state registration of civil status acts of the Ministry of Justice.

Compared to the first half of 2024, the number of births decreased by 860, or 1.0%, while the number of deaths - by 1,970, or 0.8%.

Changes in relation to the second half of 2024 are slightly worse: the number of registered births decreased by 2.5%, while the number of deaths increased by 2.0%.

As for the ratio of the number of registered deaths to the number of births by region, it is the worst in Kherson and Donetsk regions - 12.2 and 10.3 times, respectively, compared to 11 and 8.5 times in 2024.

It is significantly worse than the average in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions - 5 times each, Sumy - 4.9, Chernihiv - 4.8 times.

This indicator is also higher than the average in Dnipropetrovsk region - 4.1, Cherkasy and Poltava - 4 each, Mykolaiv - 3.7, Kirovohrad - 3.6.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the best ratio of births to deaths is in Rivne region – 1.6 times, Volyn region – 1.7 times, Zakarpattia region and Kyiv – 1.8 times each, Lviv region – 1.9, Chernivtsi region – 2.1 and Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2.2 times.

According to statistics, the number of marriages in Ukraine in the first half of this year decreased by 5.7% compared to the same period last year – to 72,770 , while the number of dissolved marriages fell by 18.5% – to 12,690, including by court decision – by 13.7%, to 500.