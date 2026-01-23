Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 23.01.2026

Ukraine plans to fully integrate into EU energy market in 2027 – Dpty PM Kachka

Photo: Facebook @taras.kachka

Ukraine will be fully integrated into the EU energy market in 2027, even if we are not formally a member of the Union yet, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"There is currently a large bill in parliament—several hundred pages—on the final integration of Ukraine’s energy market with the EU. It has been prepared for a second reading, and I believe we will be able to pass it in February," Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said Thursday at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum and organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Kachka said the bill contains hundreds of pages of technical assessments developed over years by experts.

"Thanks to this work, by 2027 we will be fully integrated into the EU energy market, even if we are not formally members of the Union," he emphasized.

On July 22, Ukraine’s parliament approved the draft law No. 12087-d on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the implementation of European law norms for energy market integration, supply security, and competitiveness in the energy sector in its first reading. The Ministry of Energy said the legislation was developed based on nine EU energy acts and aims to establish the legal framework necessary for Ukraine’s full integration into the EU electricity market on a principle of reciprocity.

