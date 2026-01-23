European Commission President: Work progressing well on security and prosperity aspects of peace talks. We’re now waiting for Russian response

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says work on security and prosperity packages for Ukraine is progressing well, and the answer now lies with Russia.

She said this on Friday morning following an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, convened due to US President Donald Trump's actions against European Union countries.

According to von der Leyen, the issue of support for Ukraine was also a topic of discussion among the leaders during this meeting. “Work is progressing well on the security and prosperity aspects of the peace talks. On security guarantees, the Paris meeting brought good progress. As you know we are now waiting for the Russian response,” the President of the European Commission announced.

Regarding the prosperity package, von der Leyen said the negotiators “are close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single unified Prosperity framework.” It looks at how we can boost the prosperity of Ukraine at the moment we achieve a peaceful ceasefire. Let me share with you some details,” she continued.

The President of the European Commission briefed that it’ about “single document representing the collective vision of the Ukrainians, Americans and Europe for Ukraine's post-war future.” “It draws on the important needs assessment work of the World Bank. And it proposes a response built around five key pillars,” von der Leyen detailed.

The first area she identified was increasing productivity through business-friendly reforms and strengthening market competition. “Second, accelerate Ukraine's integration into the EU Single Market through reforms in key economic sectors. The third pillar is about significantly scaling up investment. The Ukraine Investment Framework, part of our Ukraine Facility, is already in place. So, we can use structures that we have already built since the beginning of the war. It has been the EU's main investment vehicle for the country. It is clearly delivering,” the President of the European Commission reported.

The fourth pillar, according to von der Leyen, concerns strengthening donor coordination, since they need not only public funds, but also private investment. “A robust and proven structure already exists through the Ukraine Donor Platform. It brings together the G7 countries, the European Commission, Ukraine, and other partners. And, finally, the fifth pillar is about fundamental reforms. It means reinforcing the rule of law. Stepping up anti-corruption efforts. And modernising public administration. Because this is how you build trust. The trust of your partners, and the trust of investors is paramount. This agreement on the Prosperity Framework is a very important milestone,” she stressed.

The President of the European Commission stated that the EU is currently “actively preparing Ukraine's future as a modern, sovereign and free country.” “This is a strong signal to our brave neighbour and partner in difficult times,” von der Leyen added.

In addition, von der Leyen announced that in light of Russia's attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, the EU is doubling its support for Ukraine. “This week we are deploying 447 emergency generators worth EUR 3.7 million to restore power to hospitals, shelters and critical services,” the President of the European Commission detailed.