Fedorov signs order to launch Mission Control project—drone control system within DELTA combat ecosystem

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of the revolutionary Mission Control project, which aims to integrate all drone operations into a single digital system.

"Modern warfare is technological. Thanks to drones, we fully understand what's happening with drones on the battlefield. We see completed missions, their intensity, and the contribution of each crew. But to strike the enemy even more effectively, this is not enough. That's why we're launching Mission Control—a drone control system within the DELTA combat ecosystem. I've already signed the corresponding order," he wrote on Telegram.

The minister explained that this is a project in which each crew enters the UAV type, launch point, route, and mission into the system. This way, the Ministry of Defense is eliminating "a paper army that takes away the military's time and focus."

"All data is automatically generated based on the actual work of the crews. For the first time, commanders receive a complete picture of mission execution in real time—without manual reports and bureaucracy," Fedorov added.

The next step, the minister recalled, is to launch a similar command system for artillery.

"We will soon have complete information on drone crews, commanders, monthly ratings, and corps-wide statistics. This will speed up management decisions—avoiding manual mode and intuition," the minister wrote.

As reported, last week, Fedorov announced the launch of a "revolutionary project" for drone control, Mission Control, during a meeting with journalists. He said this will allow for an even better understanding of the situation at the combat engagement line and the effectiveness of drone deployment. His team has been working on the Mission Control functionality for two years.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Fedorov as Minister of Defense on January 14.