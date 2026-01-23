Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 23.01.2026

One-million-strong Ukrainian army should be the backbone of European forces – Zelenskyy

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

A one-million-strong Ukrainian army should form the backbone of a European joint force, depending on whether there is a desire to create such an army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Regarding European forces, we're talking not only about numbers, but also about capabilities and experience. And we can't do without the Ukrainian army, without a million Ukrainians. And that will be the foundation of such an army. But it depends. We're going back to the beginning, to those deadlines and desires. It's possible if everyone has the desire now," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

He noted that the desire must certainly be there, first and foremost, on the part of Europeans.

"Russia didn't just unleash this machine. It's a machine of weapons production, of manpower... Who stopped it? You know, it's moving, stopped by one traffic light – that's Ukraine. But it won't stay red forever. Help is needed," the president emphasized.

Tags: #ukrainian_army #zelenskyy

14:42 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses with negotiating group format of meetings in UAE

13:30 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy includes Arakhamia in negotiating delegation with USA – decree

11:09 23.01.2026
Prosperity package requires further refinement, but its future positive – Zelenskyy

10:51 23.01.2026
Delegation to UAE will also include Skybytsky and diplomats – Zelenskyy

10:45 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Parties in Abu Dhabi to discuss key issue – Donbas

10:23 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy to meet with presidents of Poland and Lithuania in Vilnius – media

09:45 23.01.2026
Zelenskyy meets with reps of intl business, financial institutions and energy companies

09:07 23.01.2026
Ukraine to receive new package of essential air defense equipment – ​​Zelenskyy following Davos meetings

18:15 22.01.2026
TEXT: Speech by President Zelenskyy at WEF2026 in Davos

17:51 22.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Putin has some successes in fight for Russian frozen assets in Europe

