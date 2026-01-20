Kyiv metro to run with changes due to energy situation

In Kyiv, due to the difficult energy situation, metro trains will run on changed schedules, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"Train movement on the red line will begin between the Akademmistechko - Arsenalna stations. The movement interval is 4:30-5:00 minutes," KCSA said on Telegram.

As reported, after the air raid siren is lifted, two trains will run between the Livoberezhna - Arsenalna stations to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current situation with electricity supply. The approximate movement interval will be about 20-25 minutes. Trains will run non-stop past the Hydropark and Dnipro stations.

In particular, the movement of trains on the green line during the air alert will begin between the stations Syrets - Vydubychi - with an interval of seven minutes, between the stations Osokorky - Chervony Khutir - with an interval of 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the movement of trains on the blue line will remain unchanged.

Information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at the stations, as well as through the official pages of the KCSA and the metro.