Europe is avoiding actions that determine the future today, Russian oil is transported along European coasts, and is financing the war against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Europe likes to discuss the future but avoids taking action today — action that determines what that future will be. He questioned why President Trump could stop tanks from a shadow fleet and seize oil, while Europe could not.