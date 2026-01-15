France replaces USA as Ukraine's main intelligence provider – Macron

Photo: screenshot

France is now Ukraine's main supplier of intelligence capabilities, up from the United States a year ago, President Emmanuel Macron said during an address to the French army on Thursday.

"If a year ago Ukraine was predominantly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today France provides two-thirds of these capabilities. Two-thirds!" he declared.

At the same time, the French president noted that, given the rapid changes on the battlefield of Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainians have made extraordinary breakthroughs in innovation, while French manufacturers are lagging behind both their Ukrainian counterparts and their international partners in some sectors. Macron called for a more rapid and decisive response to these changes.

He also recalled that Russia recently used the Oreshnik ultra-long-range missile for the second time, which also has a range of France.

"If we want to remain reliable, we Europeans, and especially France, must develop these new types of weapons that will change the rules of the game in the short term," the president emphasized.

According to him, it is necessary to move decisively towards strengthening the ability to strike at extremely great depths together with German and British partners.