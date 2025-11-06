Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:11 06.11.2025

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

3 min read
Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

On Thursday, November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed new sanctions decisions, in particular, the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia comes into force in Ukraine today.

"We continue to synchronize the sanctions of partners in Ukrainian jurisdiction, and today the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia for this war comes into force in Ukraine. We are also working to extend EU sanctions to the jurisdictions of other European countries outside the EU. This is a strong package. It acts, in particular, against the export of Russian resources and schemes for supplying electronic components to Russia, and the overall impact on limiting Russian earnings from the 19th package is estimated at at least tens of billions of euros annually," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, Ukraine is applying new sanctions against Russian entities that work to extract resources in the Arctic and, thanks to this, finance the Russian Federation’s ability to wage war.

"We already know that this sanction step of ours will be continued by our partners due to the inclusion of our proposals in their sanction packages. Thank you to everyone who helps," the president said.

He also instructed to prepare new decisions of the National Security Council of Ukraine based on relevant submissions regarding entities in the field of Russian propaganda and military production, against collaborators.

"There will be our sanction response to Russian sanctions against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and other our government officials. Of course, Russian sanctions, unlike sanctions from the world, do not create real problems, but at a time when, together with us, most of the world is trying to do everything possible to end this war, any Russian escalations, in particular propaganda ones, deserve an appropriate and tangible response," Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that the Russian Federation must end the war, and this requires specific steps and meaningful diplomacy.

Corresponding decree, No. 819/2025, dated November 6, 2025, was published on the website of the President of Ukraine. According to it, personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) were imposed on 18 individuals, Russian citizens, and heads of enterprises associated with the Russian military-industrial complex. Sanctions were also imposed on 36 Russian companies, including those working in Arctic development (JSC Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, JSC Murmansk Region Development Corporation, and LLC Arctic Science Center), tractor engineering companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, including OJSC Kirovski Zavod and JSC Petersburg Tractor Plant, and other well-known companies. For example, JSC Taimyrneftegaz, PJSC Norilsk Nickel Mining and Metallurgical Company, and PJSC Sibur Holding. 

Tags: #sanctions_russia

