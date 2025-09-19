Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The European Union’s High Representative, Kaia Kallas, issued a statement in connection with the announcement of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, in which she announced the increase in pressure on Russia until it agrees to a genuine, just and lasting peace.

“Today we proposed to Member States the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. In it, we target key sectors sustaining Russia’s war effort. Our sanctions bite. They have a visible impact on Russia’s public finances and economic growth. The European Union must reinforce these efforts collectively with its partners until peace is achieved,” she said.

According to Kallas, any source of income for the Kremlin that allows it to continue its aggression “is a target.”

”Today we propose a full transaction ban on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating in third countries. We also propose adding large economic operators involved in the circumvention of sanctions, revenue generation and support for the Russian military industry, as well as the Russian credit card system and fast payments system,” the High Representative detailed.

She also noted that the EU is proposing a ban on investments in Russian special economic zones related to the war and further measures against Chinese entities supporting the Russian military industry.

” Russia’s primary source of income to finance its illegal war is still energy exports. So we propose: a full prohibition of Russian LNG imports by January 2027, lifting remaining exemptions on Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, and expanding sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet and its enablers, including 118 new vessels,” Kallas detailed.

In addition, the new sanctions will also restrict Russia’s access to technologies, including artificial intelligence and geospatial data, as well as to critical resources that support weapons production, including those obtained from foreign suppliers, including China and India.

The High Representative stressed that in addition to waging war in Ukraine, Russian forces continue to tear Ukrainian children from their families and deport them to re-education camps.

