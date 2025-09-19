14:11 19.09.2025
EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions
The European Commission (EC) has approved the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, EC spokesperson Paula Pinheau has said.
“We can confirm today that the Commission has approved a new package of sanctions against Russia. This is the 19th package. (EC) President (Ursula) von der Leyen will make a statement on this topic together with (EU) High Representative (for Foreign Affairs) (Kaia) Kallas to announce this 19th package of sanctions,” the spokeswoman said at a briefing in Brussels on Friday.