10:45 23.10.2025

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

The 19th package of sanctions by the European Union, as well as US sanctions against Russian oil companies, is a good signal for other countries to join them, it is necessary that the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation is also at their center, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The 19th package is very important… But American sanctions are also very important. This is a good signal for other countries of the world to join the sanctions. You know that not only energy, we need the shadow fleet to be at the center (of sanctions - IF-U), and we will continue until Putin stops this war," Zelenskyy said before the start of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

He thanked European Council President Antonio Costa for the invitation to the meeting, as well as for the decision on the 19th package of sanctions.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia does not demonstrate a desire to stop this war, and continues to attack Ukraine, in particular kindergartens, schools, and simply civilians.

"This means that we must not only defend ourselves, but also, together with Europe and the United States, put pressure on Putin to stop this war. Pressure - sanctions packages, air defense, long-range weapons and, of course, financial support, which we will talk about together today," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sanctions_russia

