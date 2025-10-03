Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 03.10.2025

EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

2 min read
EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

The Council of the European Union (EU) has decided to prolong individual restrictive measures against 47 individuals and 15 companies responsible for Russia’s destabilising actions abroad by one year, the press service of the EU Council reported.

"The Council today decided to prolong individual restrictive measures against those responsible for Russia’s destabilising actions abroad by one year, until 9 October 2026, in light of Russia’s continued hybrid activities, including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) against the EU and its member states and partners," the press service said on the Council’s website.

In total, restrictive measures in view of Russia’s destabilising activities currently apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Natural persons also face a travel ban that prohibits them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Individual restrictive measures will be in effect at least until 9 October 2026.

On 8 October 2024, the Council adopted a framework of restrictive measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions. The sanctions regime targets those engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, stability, independence and integrity. The sanctions regime targets also those responsible for hybrid activities against third countries and international organisations.

In May 2025, the EU broadened the scope of the restrictive measures framework to allow the targeting of tangible assets linked to Russia’s destabilising activities, financial backers of destabilising activities, and to allow for the suspension of the broadcasting licences of Russian media outlets involved in disinformation.

In addition, on 18 July 2025, a statement of the High Representative on behalf of the EU condemned Russia’s persistent hybrid campaigns against the EU, its member states and partners. The statement underlined that, over the past years, the EU has observed a deliberate and systematic pattern of malicious behaviour attributed to Russia, such as cyber-attacks, acts of sabotage, disruption of critical infrastructure, physical attacks, information manipulation and interference, and other covert or coercive actions. Those activities have further escalated since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine and are highly likely to persist in the foreseeable future.

Tags: #sanctions_russia #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

20:52 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

17:55 01.10.2025
Several EU countries defend veto rights on EU membership applications for their own reasons, which could harm Ukraine – media

Several EU countries defend veto rights on EU membership applications for their own reasons, which could harm Ukraine – media

14:04 01.10.2025
Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

20:48 30.09.2025
Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

19:52 30.09.2025
Korniyenko: Rada's role in EC screening to speed up Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU

Korniyenko: Rada's role in EC screening to speed up Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU

20:29 29.09.2025
Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

16:55 29.09.2025
European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

16:31 29.09.2025
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

15:28 29.09.2025
EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

HOT NEWS

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

LATEST

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

AD
AD