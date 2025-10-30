Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 30.10.2025

Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

Some UAH 13.7 million bail was posted for former head of NOC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Energy Reform sources familiar with the situation report.

"The bail was posted, as the court demanded. No more details yet," the source said.

On October 29, a judge from the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv selected detention with an alternative bail of UAH 13.7 million until December 26 inclusive as a preventive measure for former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

Kudrytsky called the court’s decision political.

During the hearing, he noted that he had signed two contracts based on the results of the procurement procedure and that this was a "standard routine process."

"The prosecution only cited the fact that I signed the contracts… For Ukrenergo, protecting advance payments with a bank guarantee is standard practice… In fact, I am accused of Ukrenergo collecting a bank guarantee from an unscrupulous contractor," he said.

He added that the case has been under investigation for seven years and that no illegal actions have been established during this time.

The prosecution asked the court to choose a preventive measure for Kudrytsky in the form of detention with the alternative of a bail of UAH 13.7 million. The defense considers the suspicion unfounded.

According to the State Bureau of Investigations, in 2018, during tenders for the reconstruction of external fencing at substations of the Southern and Western power systems, the official colluded with representatives of a private company. At that time, as specified by the SBI, he held the position of Deputy Director for Investments at the state enterprise Ukrenergo.

