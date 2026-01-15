Zelenskyy announces curfew decision today

On Thursday, January 15, decisions will be made regarding the curfew, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also inspect and expand the network of warming stations in cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Today, decisions will be taken regarding the curfew. Sufficient easing is required during the period of extremely cold weather so that people and businesses have all the necessary opportunities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will ensure inspections and the expansion of the network of assistance and heating points in cities. As for Kyiv, this requires separate effort. At present, Kyiv’s assistance points need strengthening,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to the president, the situation in the capital is particularly difficult. "City authorities have wasted time, and now the government will have to correct what was not done at the city level."

The President announced that a permanent headquarters had been established for Kyiv, and its work would be overseen at the government level. Zelenskyy also added that he expected full cooperation and collaboration from local authorities.

“I am grateful to the regional and city authorities of Kharkiv for their very responsible approach to managing the energy sector under emergency conditions. Requests from the Dnipro region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other cities and communities of the region,” the President added.

He also instructed the government to separately review the requests and the situation in Chernihiv region.

The situation in Boryspil and Brovary districts of Kyiv region was also discussed during the conference call.

“The situation in Sumy region is not easy – we are doing everything we can to help. By this evening, I expect reports on the implementation of the defined measures,” the head of state stressed.