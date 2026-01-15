Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:05 15.01.2026

Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

The Government of Ukraine must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify and increase electricity imports by both state-owned companies and the private sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after holding an energy selector.

"The Government of Ukraine must immediately – today, within the day – ensure all necessary decisions to simplify and expand electricity imports, both by state-owned companies and by the private sector. I also expect immediate simplification of regulations for connecting additional equipment to the grid," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president said the conference call was attended by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Cabinet members critical to decision-making under emergency conditions, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities from Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"We discussed many working details, and there is an exceptionally large number of problems that must be resolved as quickly as possible," he said.

Zelenskyy also announced a separate meeting with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Kryvonozhko on protecting energy facilities and additional requests to partners for air defense support.

Tags: #electricity_imports

MORE ABOUT

17:57 15.09.2015
Ukraine will cut electricity imports from Russia three-fold in Sept 2015

Ukraine will cut electricity imports from Russia three-fold in Sept 2015

13:06 03.03.2015
Ukraine to suspend Russian electricity imports ASAP

Ukraine to suspend Russian electricity imports ASAP

HOT NEWS

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

IMF head arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine destroys 61 of 82 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

Zelenskyy instructs to review rules on curfew during severe weather

LATEST

France replaces USA as Ukraine's main intelligence provider – Macron

The enemy increases its activity along Ukraine's state border in Sumy region – DeepState

OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

European Solidarity: Kyiv City Council Budget Commission rejects financial aid for residents, utility workers

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

URCS deploys warming center in Poltava

Mindich's exit from Ukraine is pre-planned, not hours before searches – NABU director

Ukrainian Red Cross evacuates residents of sychoneurological boarding school in Chernihiv region

AD
AD