Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

The Government of Ukraine must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify and increase electricity imports by both state-owned companies and the private sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after holding an energy selector.

"The Government of Ukraine must immediately – today, within the day – ensure all necessary decisions to simplify and expand electricity imports, both by state-owned companies and by the private sector. I also expect immediate simplification of regulations for connecting additional equipment to the grid," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president said the conference call was attended by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Cabinet members critical to decision-making under emergency conditions, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities from Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"We discussed many working details, and there is an exceptionally large number of problems that must be resolved as quickly as possible," he said.

Zelenskyy also announced a separate meeting with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Kryvonozhko on protecting energy facilities and additional requests to partners for air defense support.