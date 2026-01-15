Interior minister says Ukrainians can report lack of heat, water and electricity on 112 line

The 112 line is operating in the mode of receiving messages from Ukrainians about the lack of heat, water and electricity supply, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"We have involved additional operators in order to promptly process not only appeals to emergency services - rescuers, police, medical assistance or gas service, but also to receive information about the critical situation in citizens’ homes," the minister wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operators of the 112 line immediately transmit information about the lack of heat, water and electricity to the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in the city of Kyiv and the requisite commissions to quickly organize assistance to people in the current difficult conditions.

"The operators will provide information about the nearest point of invulnerability or heating. And if necessary, they will direct the crews of emergency services," Klymenko noted.

He reminded that even in the absence of mobile communication, you can contact 112.

"To do this, connect to the WI-Fi network (available at points of inviolability, shopping centers, medical institutions, etc.), download the 112 Ukraine application and (https://mvs.gov.ua/112/) log in. And even better - install the application in advance. (https://mvs.gov.ua/112/)," the minister added.