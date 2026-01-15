Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:14 15.01.2026

Ostapenko appointed Director General of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/maksim.ostapenko

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has appointed Maksym Ostapenko as the General Director of the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

"Maksym Ostapenko is an archaeologist, candidate of historical sciences, a specialist with many years of experience in the field of cultural heritage protection. During 2007–2022, he headed the National Reserve "Khortytsia", and in 2023–2025 he already headed the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra". After the start of the full-scale invasion, he served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that his responsibilities include establishing the activities of the reserve and supporting the team, systematic work on preserving heritage, which is part of the national security of Ukraine, as well as strengthening the institutional capacity, and developing the institution’s scientific and museum activities.

The report states that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna thanked Svitlana Kotliarevska, who served as the general director of the reserve, for her responsible work and cooperation during the difficult period.

"She noted Svitlana Kotliarevska’s contribution to ensuring the stable operation of the institution and reported that Svitlana will continue to work in the team, strengthening the development of the Ukrainian cultural sphere," the department noted.

As reported, on May 22, 2025, it became known that the Ministry of Culture dismissed the general director of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve, Maksym Ostapenko. Later, the Ministry of Culture stated that Ostapenko was dismissed from his position due to improper fulfillment of the terms of the contract and due to violations identified in the activities of the reserve. In particular, such violations as an illegal coffee shop in the House of the Lavra Governor, as well as the implementation of finishing and repair works without the consent of the ministry, were mentioned. In addition, the then Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytsky stated that the dismissal of the Lavra Director General was a response to the weak position in implementing the law on the banning of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation.

Later, the Ministry of Culture reported that the acting Director General of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve had appointed Svitlana Kotlyarevska, Deputy Director General for the Provision of Paid Services.

In turn, Ostapenko stated that he would appeal the decision of the Minister of Culture to dismiss him in court.

Tags: #ostapenko #lavra

