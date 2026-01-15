Cabinet appoints Borniakov Acting Minister of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration Oleksandr Borniakov as Acting Minister.

"To temporarily assign the duties of the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration Oleksandr Serhiyovych Borniakov," reads the government order No. 16 dated January 14.

As reported, on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.