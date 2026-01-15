Emergency power outages persist in capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions, power outages in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions – Ministry of Energy

As of the morning of January 15, consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions were without electricity as a result of enemy night strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the most difficult situation with energy supply currently remains in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"Network restrictions are in effect in the capital region, due to which the previously introduced hourly outage schedules are temporarily not applied," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The return to the predicted schedules will occur after the situation in the power system stabilizes. Restoration work in the capital and Kyiv region continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions.

As in previous weeks, network restrictions also remain in the Odessa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks.

In addition, seven settlements in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity due to bad weather. Repair teams of regional energy companies are working to restore damaged lines.

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant hostilities," the ministry said.

According to the agency, on January 15, most regions of Ukraine will have hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several regions, emergency outages are being forced due to equipment overload in conditions of high consumption during frosts.