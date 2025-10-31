Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:18 31.10.2025

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

1 min read

As of 17:30, 17 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region, and two more people were killed, Kherson regional prosecutor’s office said.

"According to the investigation, on October 31, 2025, the occupation army used artillery and drones of various types to shell settlements in Kherson region. As of 17:30, two civilians were killed and 17 wounded," the office said.

Thus, during the day, two civilians were killed and 14 more were injured from artillery shelling of Kherson. One person in the regional center was injured due to a UAV attack.

Two more civilians were injured in Bilozerka: one by enemy artillery, the other by a drone.

Private and apartment buildings, a dormitory of an educational institution, retail outlets, religious and economic buildings, garages and vehicles were also damaged.

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of the shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.

Tags: #kherson_region

