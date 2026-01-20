Ukraine shoots down 27 Russian missiles, 315 UAVs

On the night of January 20, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with a Zircon anti-ship missile, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and drones of other types, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 342 targets: 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 315 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country," the message on Telegram says.

In addition, five missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 12 locations. Information about two enemy missiles is being clarified.

The main direction of the strike is the Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Several enemy UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace.