09:11 20.01.2026

Russia attacks dozens of settlements in Zaporizhia region

Russian troops carried out almost 800 attacks on 39 settlements in Zaporizhia oblast in a day, three people were injured, said the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov.

"In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 789 strikes on 39 settlements in Zaporizhia oblast. Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that Russian troops carried out 16 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Rizdvyanka, Barvinivka, Zelena Dibrova, Tersianka, Zapasne, Zarichne, Novopool, Samiylvka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Ternuvate, Charivne, Vozdvyzhenka and Tsvitkove.

He added that 473 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhia, Kushuhum, Vilniansk, Rozumivka, Kantserivka, Novosolone, Chervonodnirovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukyanivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Also, 5 MLRS attacks were launched on the territories of Tavriiske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Novyi Zaporizhzhia, and 295 artillery strikes were launched on the territories of Chervonodnirovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukyanivske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia and Solodke. In addition, 98 reports of damage to housing, cars and infrastructure were received.

