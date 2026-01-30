Kernel plans to invest in green energy, interested in bioethanol production, logistics

Kernel, one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, considers the prospects of green energy attractive amid projected growth in demand and therefore plans to invest in this sector, the company's CEO Yevhen Osypov said while speaking at the Ukrainian House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"Energy consumption in Ukraine and in Europe will increase with all the new technologies and artificial intelligence… As a company, we are launching a new green energy project. We are going to install wind turbines as well as certain energy generation and storage systems for the future development of infrastructure in Ukraine and Europe," Osypov said.

He added that bioethanol is also a promising area, as demand for it in Europe is expected to grow. "And this is an opportunity to invest in such capacities in Ukraine and to produce more bioethanol in Ukraine," the Kernel CEO believes.

According to him, a similar situation exists in logistics between Ukraine and Europe, where more investment is needed to improve efficiency.

As for processing, Osypov said that its share in the holding's exports currently already stands at about 50%.

He clarified to NV Business that the first pilot green energy project supported by Kernel was implemented last year, a 20 MW solar power plant, and that other projects with a potential investment volume of "hundreds of millions of dollars" are now under consideration. Among the nearest plans is the launch this year of the construction of a solar power plant in Chernivtsi region with a planned capacity of 250 MW, with construction expected to take about two years.

"Our strategic goal is to become one of the leading players in the green energy sector, just as Kernel is already a leader in the agricultural sector and in exports," the CEO said.

In his speech, Osypov said that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kernel has invested more than $500 million in Ukraine and paid more than $500 million into the state budget, as well as repaid more than $700 million in debt to international financial institutions.

As reported, in Kernel's annual report published in early October 2025, the company's majority owner and chairman of the board, Andriy Verevsky, said that, relying on its existing portfolio of biomass cogeneration facilities, the company is exploring opportunities to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.

"We are focusing on potential investments in wind and solar energy and energy storage, and we have taken the first steps with several pilot projects," he wrote. At the same time, the company head added that the approach remains cautious and exploratory: although the company sees potential for gradual expansion in the coming years, no major investment decisions have been made at this stage.

Kernel agroholding is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the largest grain exporter from Ukraine, the operator of an extensive logistics network, and a leading producer of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine. It is also one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. It grows and markets agricultural products.