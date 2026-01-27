Russia strikes Naftogaz facility in western Ukraine, production processes halted – CEO

Photo: Naftogaz

On Tuesday morning, Russian forces carried out an attack on a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine, resulting in a fire at the site following the strike.

"For safety reasons, in order to protect people and prevent environmental contamination, the company's specialists immediately halted technological processes at the facility. Emergency responders from the State Emergency Service are working on site," said Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Serhiy Koretsky, as quoted by the company's Telegram channel.

According to the statement, response measures are being coordinated with local authorities and relevant services.

Naftogaz emphasized that this is already the 15th targeted attack on its critical infrastructure facilities since the beginning of January alone.

"Naftogaz continues to operate under constant military threat, focusing its efforts on personnel safety, minimizing the consequences of attacks, and maintaining the stable operation of the energy system," the company said.