Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:47 27.01.2026

Russian statements about capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy are false – Joint Forces Group

1 min read
Russian statements about capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy are false – Joint Forces Group

The statements of the Russian military command about the capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovye do not correspond to reality, the press service of the Joint Forces Group has said.

"Kupyansk-Vuzlovy is not only not under the control of the invaders, but is not even tangent to the direct line of contact. The Joint Forces Group never ceases to be amazed at the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements, but also to invent them from scratch," the message on the Telegram channel says.

The command also recalled that, according to the norms of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian prisoners of war can receive qualified assistance from medical specialists, including narcologists.

Tags: #joint_forces_group

HOT NEWS

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

Body of third person found dead in Odesa – official

Zelenskyy: As of morning, 926 buildings in several districts on Kyiv’s left bank still without heating

LATEST

Ukraine ready to consider Moldova's appeal for contribution to its security – Sybiha

Ukrainian parliament may adopt 2 bills on ACAA with EU in Feb – Dpty PM

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

Batkivschyna Dpty Chair: Security guarantees from USA, EU to open chance for peace

Invaders occupy Orikhovo-Vasylivka near Soledar, advance 10 sq km per day – DeepState

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

AD
AD