Russian statements about capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy are false – Joint Forces Group

The statements of the Russian military command about the capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovye do not correspond to reality, the press service of the Joint Forces Group has said.

"Kupyansk-Vuzlovy is not only not under the control of the invaders, but is not even tangent to the direct line of contact. The Joint Forces Group never ceases to be amazed at the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements, but also to invent them from scratch," the message on the Telegram channel says.

The command also recalled that, according to the norms of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian prisoners of war can receive qualified assistance from medical specialists, including narcologists.