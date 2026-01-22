Zelenskyy: Most leaders expect America to drop idea with Greenland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that most leaders expect America to drop the idea with Greenland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that every year brings something new for Europe and the world. He noted that everyone was focused on Greenland and said it was understandable that most leaders did not know what to do about it. Zelenskyy said it seemed that many were simply waiting for the United States to lose interest in the issue and hoped it would pass — but added, "What if it doesn’t? What then?"