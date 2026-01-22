Still no real progress in creating special tribunal for aggression – Zelenskyy in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares the lack of real progress in creating a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that because of the U.S. position, people are now avoiding the issue of the International Criminal Court. He described it as a historical American stance but noted that there has still been no real progress toward creating a tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy said agreements have been reached on establishing a special tribunal, and many meetings have taken place, but Europe has not yet even reached the stage of having a building, staff, or an operational tribunal.

He added that what has been lacking is either time or political will, and said that too often in Europe, there are matters considered more urgent than justice.