Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has predicted that the coming winter will be the most difficult for the city.

"In recent days, the enemy has destroyed two transformer substations that powered our city. This is a serious blow to the capacities of JSC Kharkivoblenergo. And, looking at the trend of the attacks, it is already clear that the coming winter will be the most difficult for Kharkiv in all the years of the war," Terekhov said on Telegram.

At the same time, he reported that most consumers who were cut off from power as a result of shelling have already had electricity again.

"If about 22,000 subscribers were left without electricity at night, then now there are about 3,500. Such a trend is thanks to the round-the-clock and coordinated work of power engineers of the regional energy companies and public utilities of Kharkiv, who joined forces to provide all Kharkiv residents with stable electricity supply and public utilities," Terekhov said.