Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:01 06.10.2025

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

1 min read
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has predicted that the coming winter will be the most difficult for the city.

"In recent days, the enemy has destroyed two transformer substations that powered our city. This is a serious blow to the capacities of JSC Kharkivoblenergo. And, looking at the trend of the attacks, it is already clear that the coming winter will be the most difficult for Kharkiv in all the years of the war," Terekhov said on Telegram.

At the same time, he reported that most consumers who were cut off from power as a result of shelling have already had electricity again.

"If about 22,000 subscribers were left without electricity at night, then now there are about 3,500. Such a trend is thanks to the round-the-clock and coordinated work of power engineers of the regional energy companies and public utilities of Kharkiv, who joined forces to provide all Kharkiv residents with stable electricity supply and public utilities," Terekhov said.

Tags: #terekhov #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

15:32 06.10.2025
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

14:24 29.09.2025
New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

13:38 24.09.2025
URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

09:08 24.09.2025
Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

18:48 23.09.2025
Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

18:33 18.09.2025
Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

14:03 18.09.2025
Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

13:36 16.09.2025
Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

09:34 16.09.2025
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kharkiv region during day – Synehubov

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kharkiv region during day – Synehubov

14:23 08.09.2025
Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

We must work closely with Ukraine to develop sensors against Russian drones – PM Schoof

Netherlands to contribute EUR 55 million to World Bank to support Ukraine – PM Schoof

LATEST

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

AD
AD