13:36 16.09.2025

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Three people were injured when an enemy UAV hit an educational institution building almost in the central part of Kharkiv, the press service of the Kharkiv City Council reports.

"Firefighters are currently working at the scene, as a strong fire broke out on the roof of a building with an area of ​​150 sq. m. The fire has already been localized. Our municipal services are also working there," said the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

He noted that this is a historical building located next to the market, where many people were.

"Fortunately, there are no victims, but three people sought medical help," Terekhov said.

According to local media, the historic building of the National Pharmaceutical University in the Slobodsky district of the city was damaged. In particular, one of the interfloor ceilings was destroyed.

A photo from the scene shows that the building's roof was severely damaged, but the two-story facade was preserved.

