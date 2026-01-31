Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
11:18 31.01.2026

Poroshenko honoured Parubiy's memory on his 55th birthday

3 min read
Poroshenko honoured Parubiy's memory on his 55th birthday

Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, remembered Andriy Parubiy, who would have turned 55 on this day.

In his post, he noted that Parubiy remained a responsible person, did not seek easy solutions, and thought in terms of the state. According to Poroshenko, for Parubiy, the army, language, faith, and European choice were the foundation of Ukraine's existence, the politician wrote on Facebook.

"My friend, today you would have turned 55. But I still remember that terrible day at the end of a hot summer when a killer's bullet took your life. It is still difficult to talk about Andriy in the past tense. It is difficult to realise that he will no longer come to our transparent office or appear in the Verkhovna Rada hall. It is difficult to accept that he is no longer with us," Poroshenko wrote.

"Today, within the walls of parliament, there are photos of you looking at us, showing your entire journey. A student at Lviv University, the first national liberation rallies, then political and public activity. Here is a photo with Vyacheslav Chornovil in the Lviv Regional Council. After the Orange Revolution, the Maidan Self-Defence Forces, work in the Verkhovna Rada. The historic moment when we won the Language Law. And here you are with a weapon in your hands in Kyiv in 2022... Here are your family and friends... Photos that forever captured who you really were," writes the fifth President.

According to him, Andriy Parubiy was always one of those who was capable of taking responsibility: "He did not look for convenient solutions and did not choose the easy way out. He chose the right way. He remained human — in his office, in the parliament hall, on the Maidan. For him, power was not a privilege — it was a duty. A duty to those who stood by him, who trusted and supported him."

"Andriy thought in terms of the state. The army, language, faith, the European choice — for him, these were not slogans, but the foundation without which Ukraine would not survive. He was able to see years ahead and took responsibility for decisions that shaped our future. He never betrayed himself. Because he knew that compromising with your conscience is a defeat, even if it looks like a victory on the outside," Poroshenko notes. 

"Such people do not leave forever. They remain in the principles that we must preserve. In the state that they helped to maintain. In the path that they paved for future generations. Andriy, we miss you very much... It still hurts," Petro Poroshenko writes.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #parubiy

MORE ABOUT

17:41 30.01.2026
Poroshenko says no sanctions justification provided over year despite 15-day legal timeframe

Poroshenko says no sanctions justification provided over year despite 15-day legal timeframe

21:12 29.01.2026
Poroshenko announces deployment of frontline laundry-and-shower complexes in Kyiv

Poroshenko announces deployment of frontline laundry-and-shower complexes in Kyiv

10:33 28.01.2026
Poroshenko discusses with Marta Kos ways to accelerate Ukraine's European integration

Poroshenko discusses with Marta Kos ways to accelerate Ukraine's European integration

10:47 27.01.2026
EU Council may approve regulations for the use of EUR 90 bln for Ukraine this week - Poroshenko after meeting with Kubilius

EU Council may approve regulations for the use of EUR 90 bln for Ukraine this week - Poroshenko after meeting with Kubilius

16:28 26.01.2026
Poroshenko calls AFU a pillar of transatlantic security at NATO HQ

Poroshenko calls AFU a pillar of transatlantic security at NATO HQ

15:12 24.01.2026
Invaders hit Roshen factory twice at night in same place – Poroshenko

Invaders hit Roshen factory twice at night in same place – Poroshenko

20:45 21.01.2026
Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

11:36 17.01.2026
Poroshenko delivered aid to military personnel in Sumy region

Poroshenko delivered aid to military personnel in Sumy region

18:53 15.01.2026
European Solidarity: Kyiv City Council Budget Commission rejects financial aid for residents, utility workers

European Solidarity: Kyiv City Council Budget Commission rejects financial aid for residents, utility workers

14:25 14.01.2026
Poroshenko in Rada calls to discuss energy situation with Svyrydenko

Poroshenko in Rada calls to discuss energy situation with Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

New Era in Energy and Sustainability: Schneider Electric Announces Resource Advisor+

Schneider Electric Presented Innovative Energy Technologies at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Discounts on medicines: you can always find current promotions on the Apteka 9-1-1

Ukrnafta paid almost UAH 100 bln to state during three years of state management

Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

We support power engineers, emergency services, State Emergency Service and police: in January, coffee and hot dogs at UKRNAFTA are free for them

Iryna Zhdanova runs for the Supervisory Board of Public Media of Ukraine from the Open Policy Foundation

"I want Ukraine to be heard": renowned Ukrainian sound engineer Oleksandr Fedorenko marks 30 years in music

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

AD
AD