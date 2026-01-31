Poroshenko honoured Parubiy's memory on his 55th birthday

Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, remembered Andriy Parubiy, who would have turned 55 on this day.

In his post, he noted that Parubiy remained a responsible person, did not seek easy solutions, and thought in terms of the state. According to Poroshenko, for Parubiy, the army, language, faith, and European choice were the foundation of Ukraine's existence, the politician wrote on Facebook.

"My friend, today you would have turned 55. But I still remember that terrible day at the end of a hot summer when a killer's bullet took your life. It is still difficult to talk about Andriy in the past tense. It is difficult to realise that he will no longer come to our transparent office or appear in the Verkhovna Rada hall. It is difficult to accept that he is no longer with us," Poroshenko wrote.

"Today, within the walls of parliament, there are photos of you looking at us, showing your entire journey. A student at Lviv University, the first national liberation rallies, then political and public activity. Here is a photo with Vyacheslav Chornovil in the Lviv Regional Council. After the Orange Revolution, the Maidan Self-Defence Forces, work in the Verkhovna Rada. The historic moment when we won the Language Law. And here you are with a weapon in your hands in Kyiv in 2022... Here are your family and friends... Photos that forever captured who you really were," writes the fifth President.

According to him, Andriy Parubiy was always one of those who was capable of taking responsibility: "He did not look for convenient solutions and did not choose the easy way out. He chose the right way. He remained human — in his office, in the parliament hall, on the Maidan. For him, power was not a privilege — it was a duty. A duty to those who stood by him, who trusted and supported him."

"Andriy thought in terms of the state. The army, language, faith, the European choice — for him, these were not slogans, but the foundation without which Ukraine would not survive. He was able to see years ahead and took responsibility for decisions that shaped our future. He never betrayed himself. Because he knew that compromising with your conscience is a defeat, even if it looks like a victory on the outside," Poroshenko notes.

"Such people do not leave forever. They remain in the principles that we must preserve. In the state that they helped to maintain. In the path that they paved for future generations. Andriy, we miss you very much... It still hurts," Petro Poroshenko writes.