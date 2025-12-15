Kyslytsya: It’s important that American side remains fully involved in peace process

Photo: https://x.com/SergiyKyslytsya

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the Ukrainian-American negotiating team, Serhiy Kyslytsya, stated following Monday's meeting in Berlin that the media "are misinterpreting the American team's approach."

“It’s important that the American side remains fully engaged in the peace process, and tries to identify steps that may lead to just and sustainable end of the war. It is unfair to mischaracterize approach of the American team while they investing time, efforts, and recourses into making peace. Every team listens carefully to each other. The Ukrainian position is very clear. The anonymous sources aren’t correct,” he said on X.

Earlier, several Western media outlets reported, citing anonymous sources, that at the meeting in Berlin, the delegations failed to reach an agreement regarding territorial concessions for Ukraine.