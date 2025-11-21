European leaders to hold phone call with Zelenskyy on US-Russia peace plan - media

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has canceled his plans for Friday to hold an urgent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders about the U.S. and Russian plan to end the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also expected to join the call at 12:00 p.m. European time.

European leaders will also meet on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa to discuss the next steps, according to a person familiar with the matter. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has earned a reputation as someone Donald Trump listens to, is also expected to join the meeting, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

European leaders are also trying to arrange a phone call with the United States to discuss the initiative, another source said. According to a German government spokesman, Merz had planned to visit a school in Berlin on Friday morning but changed his plans to formulate a response to the US-Russia peace plan.