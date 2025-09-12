Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 12.09.2025

Kyslytsya to Navalnaya: Travel to Europe 'is not right of russian citizens,' it's privilege for those who do not contribute to war

2 min read

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya, responding to remarks by Yulia Navalnaya, who complained about the possible expansion of sanctions on "ordinary Russians," stated that travel to Europe "is not a right of Russian citizens" - it is "a privilege for those who deserve it," who do not undermine the security and values ​​of Europe and do not contribute to the war.

"You are wrong, Yulia Navalnaya, and you know it well but you keep whitewashing the general russian public support of the war against Ukraine. More than 65% of russians surveyed support the war against Ukraine, believe that the fighting is "going well" for russia," he said on the X social network on Friday.

"Travels for leisure to Europe is not a right of the russian citizens. It's a privilege for those who deserve it and qualify; who do not undermine Europe’s security, and values; who do not contribute or benefit from the war, war industry, war propaganda in russia," Kyslytsya said.

"So far, the Europe's experience with the russian residents or visitors is historically as in the russian saying 'however much you feed the wolf, he still looks at the wood," he added.

Earlier, Navalnaya posted on the X social network a post stating that the new EU sanctions package could include a complete ban on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. In her opinion, sanctions should be aimed "at oligarchs, security officials, propagandists and other accomplices of the regime, not at ordinary citizens." She also reported that the Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Alexei Navalny, had sent an official statement to Brussels "calling for a clear distinction between the responsibility of the regime and ordinary Russians."

Tags: #navalnaya #kyslytsya

