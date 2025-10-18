European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

European leaders expressed their full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after speaking with him.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated after speaking with Zelenskyy that Europe continues to support Ukraine, and this support includes military and financial aid, security guarantees, a ceasefire, and a peace process.

"Just finished a call with Zelenskyy and European leaders. We stand firm in our support for Ukraine," he wrote the social media X.

Stubb said that this entails military and financial aid, security guarantees, a ceasefire, and a peace process.

He added that work continues. "Nobody wants to see this war end more than the Ukrainians do," he said.

European Council President António Costa announced that concrete steps to strengthen our support and increase pressure on Russia in pursuit of peace will be discussed next week. "Had a call with Zelenskyy and European leaders following his meeting with President Trump... At next week's EUCO, we will discuss concrete steps to reinforce our support and increase pressure on Russia in pursuit of peace," he wrote on the social media X.

Costa said that the common shared goal remains a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Military, financial, and diplomatic support, as well as security guarantees, are essential to achieving it. "We will continue working closely with our partners toward that end," he stressed.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that after Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, European leaders coordinated and will accompany the next steps.

"President Zelenskyy has the full support of Germany and our European friends on the path to peace. Following his meeting with President Trump, we have coordinated and will accompany the next steps. What Ukraine needs now is a peace plan," he wrote on the social media X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support. "Productive call this evening with Zelenskyy, other European leaders, and NATO Secretary General. I reiterated our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The UK will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support. We must see a just and lasting peace," he wrote on social media.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called several European leaders after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.