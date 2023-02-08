Facts

11:22 08.02.2023

Kovalska joins Neo-Eco project for restoration of houses in Hostomel

2 min read
 Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group has joined a project to restore seven residential buildings in Hostomel, implemented by French-based Neo-Eco, the group's CEO Serhiy Pylypenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are entering into a partnership, which will actively involve the Kovalska innovation and technology center. Last week, very productive meetings were held with the Neo-Eco delegation, our laboratory will soon begin to create construction materials from destroyed houses in Hostomel," he said.

According to him, in the pilot project, Kovalska acts as a technology partner for development and testing, as well as a direct producer of materials from recycled construction waste.

"The involvement of our company as a construction contractor is also being discussed," Pylypenko said.

He pointed out that the buildings that suffered from the aggression of the Russian Federation differ in the quality of the materials from which they were built, so sorting when dismantling the ruins is an important step. Further, samples will be sent to the Kovalska laboratory, on the basis of which the company will develop a recipe for concrete and other construction materials. It will also conduct tests of materials made on the basis of recycled construction waste.

The CEO of the group emphasized that the direction of the recycling of construction materials is also promising in terms of aspirations in the EU, where recycling is normatively included in the manufacturing industries.

"We consider the first project as a test to understand how recycled construction materials fit into the market business model, in which we can adapt European experience for the Ukrainian market. This is important for a quick, rational and sustainable recovery. At the same time, this can provide savings, reduce the impact of recovery on the environment and rational use of construction waste resulting from large-scale destruction," he said.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tags: #kovalska #hostomel

