Investments

17:01 24.09.2020

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

2 min read
Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group intends to invest $ 70 million in the construction of five business centers in the Unit.City innovation park, CEO of the group Serhiy Pylypenko has said at a press briefing.

"The Kovalska team will undertake the construction of a cluster, which, in particular, will include five business campuses with a total area of 70,000 square meters. Investments in the development of the innovation park from the group will exceed $70 million. The project is expected to be completed in four years," a press release from the company says.

Pylypenko noted, joining the project as a 100% campus investor will allow the company to gain a foothold in the status of a professional commercial real estate developer.

All properties are expected to be certified according to the Leed Silver green standard. To develop the projects, Kovalska involved the Polish architectural bureau APA Wojcoechowski and the international engineering company TEBIN.

"Thanks to its financial, technical resources and its construction capabilities, Kovalska fully takes control of this project - from the concept to the completion of construction and management," Pylypenko said, stressing that the company is a 100% investor in the project.

According to the founder of UFuture holding, Vasyl Khmelnytsky, who is quoted by the press service, the Unit.City project has been implemented only by 7%. Attracting powerful strategic partners to the development of this project will provide an opportunity to bring it to the global level in 2023.

Tags: #unitcity #kovalska
