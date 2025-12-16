Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has demanded a tough response to the incident of attacks on two Ukrainian citizens in Poznan (Poland), calling threats motivated by national intolerance unacceptable.

"An outrageous situation occurred in Poznan, where two of our citizens were attacked in a tram just because they spoke Ukrainian. Verbal and physical threats motivated by national intolerance are absolutely unacceptable and require a tough response.

I have instructed our consuls in Wroclaw to respond promptly, clarify all the circumstances of the incident and protect the rights of the victims," Sybiha said on Facebook.

He noted that the Polish police have already detained the attackers, and the case has been transferred to the prosecutor's office with a request to initiate a pre-trial investigation under Article 119 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Poland (unlawful acts committed on the basis of national hatred).

The Foreign Minister added that the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is in constant contact with the local competent authorities and is monitoring the situation.

"We thank the Polish law enforcement agencies for their immediate response, we expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice and the rights of Ukrainian citizens to be properly protected," he wrote.

Sybiha separately thanked Poland for its assistance during the difficult time of the ongoing war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine and added that the country expects further strengthening of cooperation, including in the law enforcement sphere.

Earlier, Polish media reported that in the city of Poznan, two men attacked a Ukrainian citizen who was riding in a tram with a woman. The attackers knocked the man to the floor of the tram and began to kick him. The aggression from the men began after the attackers heard them speaking Ukrainian.