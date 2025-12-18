Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression, for reconstruction – Zelenskyy at European Council

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression – if the war does not end soon, in particular for the purchase of weapons in Europe and the United States, and for rebuilding what was destroyed by Russian attacks, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Just like authorities confiscate money from drug traffickers and take weapons away from terrorists, Russia’s assets must be used to defend against Russian aggression and to build what was destroyed, exactly, destroyed by Russian attacks. It’s moral. It’s fair. And it’s legal – confirmed by the expertise of many, many professionals," he said, addressing participants in the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels on Thursday.

"It must be Europe that makes this decision, not someone out there – pressuring Europe or trying once again to sell out European interests in Moscow. And if – or when – this decision is made to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression…, it will become clear to everyone over time – this was the right choice, and it made Europe stronger," Zelenskyy said.

"I want to be very clear – if the war doesn’t end through diplomacy in the near future, and Russia keeps showing that it wants to keep fighting and attack even more next year, we will use these funds mostly for weapons," he added.

"And a big part of that will be spent on European weapons – which means this money will support your industries. And of course, most of these funds should work for Europe – for European and Ukrainian weapon industry," the president stressed.

"But we also need to stay flexible and be able to buy what Europe doesn’t produce yet. It’s a pity, but it’s a fact. That includes weapons from the United States, like air defense missiles and other systems – including through the PURL. And this is also a sign that America remains part of the process. And I know, I really know, dear leaders, that not everyone likes PURL program. But how else are we supposed to get through this winter? We need missiles for Patriot systems," Zelenskyy said.

"And if, on the other hand, diplomacy does succeed and Russia starts taking real steps to end the war, then the frozen Russian assets should be used for recovery after the aggression. And again, it’s fair that Russia pays the price for what it has destroyed. That, too, means money for European companies – the ones that will help rebuild," he added.

"And if there is no European decision now, then all the words we’ve heard for years – about our European solidarity, autonomy, and Europe’s ability to defend justice globally – will be meaningless. If this isn’t done now, the Russians – and not only them – will feel that Europe can be defeated. Defeat – that’s definitely not what Europeans need. Your people need Europe to protect its own resources and stay at the center of global processes," Zelenskyy said.

"No reward for the aggressor – that is the key principle of peace. And that is exactly what needs to be proven now. The European Commission’s proposal for a Reparation Loan offers a smart and fair approach. And it should become a strong contribution from the EU to strengthening Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table," the president stressed.

"If we know – and if Putin knows – that we can stay resilient for at least a few more years, then his reason to drag out this war becomes much weaker. And this is exactly how pressure on the aggressor should work – pressure that brings peace," he added.