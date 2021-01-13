Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed to prepare state regulation of gas prices for the quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter.

"Today, the situation with quarantine, with COVID-19 pandemic complicates the ability of Ukrainians to receive additional income, and compensate for the rising prices on gas exchanges. Due to this fact […] it is proposed to introduce state regulation of gas prices for all household consumers in Ukraine for the period of quarantine restrictions, or the end of the heating season. The offered price is UAH 6.99 per cubic meter," he said at the Wednesday meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the prime minister, a number of gas companies are currently selling gas to the population at a price of UAH 10 or more per one cubic meter, thus, the introduction of state regulation will allow Ukrainian households not to feel the sharp rise in gas prices on world markets.

At the same time, Shmyhal said this is a temporary measure, and Ukraine does not intend to abandon the already launched gas market for the population, recalling that in the autumn, a number of households concluded an annual contract with NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy with a delivery price of UAH 4.7 per cubic meter.